Feeding Southwest Virginia aims to help neighbors build better future

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia aims to help neighbors in need, not only by putting food on the table, but by creating greater financial security by allowing households to pay for essentials.

Wes Childress, Director of Marketing and Communications for Feeding Southwest Virginia, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the impact Feeding Southwest Virginia made this past year in our community, and discusses what they’re proud of most from the past year, which includes their new Neighborhood Pantry that started at the Community Solutions Center at Melrose Ave in NW Roanoke.

Childress also talks about the plan for 2023 - which includes their commitment to our neighbors who are food-insecure - which is roughly 140,000 people in its 26-county and 9-city service region.

Find out more by visiting FeedingSWVA.org. It’s at 1025 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153; phone number is (540) 342-3011.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.