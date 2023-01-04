Birthdays
Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service

K-9 Melo, retiring from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
K-9 Melo, retiring from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring.

Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.

Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area searches, article/evidence searches, and suspect apprehension. The sheriff’s office says he has helped keep drugs off the streets, helped find evidence at crime scenes, and helped catch fugitives.

Melo will spend the rest of his life with his handler, Sergeant Sara Munn, and her family.

