Lynchburg City Council elects new mayor and vice mayor

Council members were sworn in Tuesday, January 3.
Council members were sworn in Tuesday, January 3.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - City leaders in Lynchburg have officially selected their new mayor and vice mayor.

According to a spokesperson with the City, Lynchburg City Council held a special called meeting for the elections Wednesday afternoon.

Stephanie Reed was elected Mayor and Chris Faraldi was elected Vice Mayor. Their terms are effective immediately and will expire December 31, 2024.

