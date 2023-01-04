Birthdays
Mount Hope man facing extradition to Virginia

Dale E. Gauvin
Dale E. Gauvin(Fayette County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after receiving additional charges in Fayette Co.

While conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning for a minor traffic violation, a vehicle exited Rt. 14and fled from deputies onto Legends Highway reaching speeds over 70mph traveling back toward Mount Hope.

The vehicle eventually stopped, and the driver left the vehicle and fled on foot. He was shortly apprehended in a nearby wooded area. It was then learned that the subject is a wanted fugitive from Virginia for multiple felonies.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept., Dale E. Gauvin, 27 of Mount Hope, was arrested on a Fugitive of Justice warrant for the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Felony Destruction of Property.

In addition, Gauvin was charged with the misdemeanor offenses of fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstructing, reckless driving, defective equipment, and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Gauvin was transported to await further court proceedings in Fayette County, and his Extradition to Virginia.

