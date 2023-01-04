New Martinsville Chief of Police wants to focus on strengthening community relationship

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Chief of Police for the City of Martinsville is beginning his first week on the job.

Chief Robert Fincher started his new position January 1.

He was previously the Deputy Chief of the Martinsville Police Department for five years.

The Chief plans to institute a trust-building campaign to strengthen relationships between the Martinsville Police Department and the community.

“We have to work together because for one, police aren’t enough to be everywhere all at once,” said Chief of Police Robert Fincher. “So, we need to have that input from the community to find out where problem issues are, but also to try to help them solve their problems and improve their quality of life.”

He also plans to create an employee wellness program that includes mental and physical health.

