Pulaski libraries providing community with internet access and food

PCLS mobile hotspot
PCLS mobile hotspot(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Library System has more to offer than just books.

“Libraries are so important to people in general and if you think about our society, they’re the only place where you can get things for free for everyone,” Library Director Sally Warburton said.

The newest library offering is cellular hotspots, making internet connectivity possible for more people in the county.

“Everybody needs to be connected,” Warburton said. “Our schools are giving the computers to children as young as preschool and kindergarten age, all the way up through high school.”

There are 10 new devices divided between Pulaski and Dublin library branches. They can be checked out for two weeks at a time.

“We think it’s important for everyone to have a connection this day and age to the internet,” Public Services Coordinator Sheena Johnson said. “I mean, reference sections aren’t really even reference sections anymore with Google, so it’s important for people to have that outlet.”

On top of the hotspots, anyone in the community can swing by the Pulaski branch, when it’s open, for some fresh vegetables.

“We do not limit it to anyone,” Warburton said. “We do not ask for county IDs, we do not ask for any kind of low income or education levels or any kind of anything. Anyone who walks in our door can get fresh tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, fresh peppers.”

“I think that libraries encompass many different things now and it’s not just books, many different types of resources, helping the elderly in the community, helping people that need food or need supplies, so we’re happy to be a part of that,” Johnson said.

