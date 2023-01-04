Birthdays
Pulaski County Free Store in need of personal care donations

Pulaski County Free Store
Pulaski County Free Store(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is asking for community support for a few items.

The store says it is in need of personal care items.

Pulaski County Free Store says these items are often overlooked when donations come in. They need items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and hairspray.

“Things like adult diapers in various sizes and menstrual products,” Pulaski County Free Store co-founder Hazel Wines said. “Anything that you would need to get yourself through a month of work is something we would need here.”

The free store will re-open to shoppers in February but will accept donations through the month of January.

Donations can be made at the Free Store at W Main St, Dublin, VA 24084.

