Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area.

Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units.

Project leaders want to work with people who live nearby throughout the development process.

Roanoke’s assistant city manager addressed recent concerns on social media about officials condemning surrounding property.

”We are getting ready to embark on a planning process with the community and we want to make sure that those kind of rumors don’t get in the way of that engagement process by people thinking that it’s a done deal or anything like that,” Chris Chittum said. “It’s very much an open process.”

City leaders will be scheduling community meetings with residents for neighbors to share their input.

Consumer Complaints Continue Over Power Bill Increases
SML Boaters Still Missing
Galen College of Nursing Opens Campus
New Martinsville Police Chief Takes Over