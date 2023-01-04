Roanoke City seeking community input on flood resilience plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking community members to fill out two surveys related to the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan.

The city says it was recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to develop a city-wide flood resilience plan to ensure that the city will be prepared, ready to respond, and able to recover from flood events.

The first survey, The Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan Survey, gives residents a chance to tell the city about their area’s flooding challenges and possible ideas for flood mitigation projects in the city.

The second survey, RAFTS: Roanoke Area Flood Tracking Survey, is meant to help the city collect flood observation data, including the date, time, locations and photos of flooding issues in the city. The data will allow the project team to identify potential unknown or unreported flooding “hotspots” in Roanoke City.

