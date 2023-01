ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman.

Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023.

Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.

