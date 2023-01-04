Two new members take their seats on Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, two new members have taken their seats on Roanoke City Council.

Luke Priddy and Peter Volosin were elected in November, alongside incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones. On Tuesday afternoon, they said they’re grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work.

“It’s really exciting. It’s like the first day of school,” Volosin said before the meeting. “I’m really excited to get to work for the people of Roanoke.”

“I’m excited to see what appointments I’ll be getting on the committees and start getting to work,” Priddy told WDBJ7 in an interview.

Joe Cobb returns as Vice Mayor, and Vivian Sanchez-Jones begins her first full four-year term.

Priddy was elected to serve two years, completing the term of Robert Jeffrey.

Volosin was elected to a full four-year term.

As they prepared to take their seats, both said they are looking forward to the challenge.

“The biggest challenge is going to be our budget and making sure that we’re able to do things within our budget, and making sure that we have a good economic base here in the city,” Volosin said. “That’s going to be one of the hardest things. With a 20% poverty rate, we have to really focus on the economy and getting better jobs in the area.”

“The biggest challenge will be coming in from the outside and trying to change things from the other side of the dais,” Priddy said. “I’ve gone and spoken to city council many times before and done the best to advocate from there, but seeing how the process operates and being able to influence as one of seven people, that will be really important.”

With Priddy and Volosin joining Cobb, there are now three openly gay men serving on Roanoke City Council.

All three bring unique experience and skills to the job, but their election, Priddy and Volosin said, reflects positive change in Roanoke over the last 20 years.

