Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

UVA Men’s Lacrosse ranked #1 in preseason poll

University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse
University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse will start the season ranked number one in the country, according to the Nike/USA Lacrosse preseason poll released this week.

Virginia’s all-time points leader, Matt Moore, has graduated, but the Cavaliers return virtually every other starter.

UVA also has the number-one ranked recruiting class in America.

Virginia lost to Maryland last season in the NCAA Tournament Finals. Maryland is ranked number two in the preseason poll, right behind the Cavaliers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Crews wrapped up search efforts on Tuesday night
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day

Latest News

Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
HS Basketball Scoreboard Tuesday
No. 11 Virginia men’s basketball upset by Pittsburgh, 68-65
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin