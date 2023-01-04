Virginia State Police asking for help tracking wanted sex offender

LUNENBERG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is asking for the public’s help tracking a convicted sex offender who was last registered as living in Lunenburg County.

Cody Dallas Garcia, 19, is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Police say Garcia was living in the Victoria community of Lunenburg County, but has left, and failed to update a new address as required by state law by the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Garcia is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6′5″ and about 145 pounds, according to police. He is known to have connections in Lunenburg and Halifax counties, as well as Midlothian/Chesterfield County. He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., as well as Henderson, NC.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page; click here for that.

