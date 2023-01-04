Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia State Police asking for help tracking wanted sex offender

Cody Dallas Garcia, Wanted by VSP
Cody Dallas Garcia, Wanted by VSP(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNENBERG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is asking for the public’s help tracking a convicted sex offender who was last registered as living in Lunenburg County.

Cody Dallas Garcia, 19, is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Police say Garcia was living in the Victoria community of Lunenburg County, but has left, and failed to update a new address as required by state law by the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Garcia is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6′5″ and about 145 pounds, according to police. He is known to have connections in Lunenburg and Halifax counties, as well as Midlothian/Chesterfield County. He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., as well as Henderson, NC.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page; click here for that.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Crews wrapped up search efforts on Tuesday night
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day

Latest News

One southwest Virginia lawmaker has pressed charges against another, following a Republican...
Delegate Williams not guilty of assaulting Delegate March
On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Miyares to launch a probe into allegations that...
Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school
K-9 Melo, retiring from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service
Temperatures continues to read warmer than normal. Yesterday Blacksburg hit their record high...
Full Forecast: Drier Conditions Push in This Afternoon