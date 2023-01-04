Why New Year’s resolutions to lose weight typically fail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s estimated that 91% of people fail to achieve their New Year’s resolutions to lose weight. Why? Because their goals are just too broad.

Here @ Home welcomed fitness expert Johanna Ferguson of Ferguson Fitness to offer ways to make sure you stay on track with your fitness goals this year.

She talks about getting specific with your goals and focus on the process, not the outcome, you desire. Listen to our conversation and ways to get started with your fitness and healthy eating journey.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.