Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

Virginia Lottery logo
Virginia Lottery logo(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart, located at 5469 Franklin Road.

The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball number was 18.

The ticket matched the first five winning numbers, only missing the Mega Ball. The lottery says the ticket is one of only six nationwide to match the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery says before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
Crews wrapped up search efforts on Tuesday night
Recovery efforts for two missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake after a fatal accident extend into a third day
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Recovery Efforts Resume Wednesday for Two Missing Boaters at Smith Mountain Lake
Recovery Efforts Resume Wednesday for Two Missing Boaters at Smith Mountain Lake
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 4, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 4, 2023
Crews are expected to return to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday...
Day three: Recovery mission still underway for two missing boaters
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner