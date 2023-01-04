Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart, located at 5469 Franklin Road.

The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball number was 18.

The ticket matched the first five winning numbers, only missing the Mega Ball. The lottery says the ticket is one of only six nationwide to match the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery says before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.

