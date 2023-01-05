Birthdays
Bassett man charged for attack on girlfriend

Dewayne Darnell Austin, Sr. mugshot
Dewayne Darnell Austin, Sr. mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man is in jail on charges connected to an attack against his girlfriend.

Dewayne Darnell Austin, Sr., 51, was charged with Breaking and Entering at Night with Intent to Assault, Malicious Wounding and Obstruction of Justice.

January 4, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on Stultz Road in Martinsville. Deputies at the home spoke to a woman with apparent injuries, according to the sheriff’s office, and she was flown to a hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

Deputies determined Austin and the victim were in a relationship, with Austin going to the victim’s apartment and forcing his way inside. Once inside, investigators say, Austin punched her in the face several times and stabbed her in the neck and chest area with a knife.

Austin is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

