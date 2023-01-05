Birthdays
Bedford County murder suspect sees charge upgraded from second- to first-degree murder

Trenton Frye mugshot
Trenton Frye mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man accused of killing a woman in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder, up from an earlier charge of second-degree murder, according to court records.

Investigators say Trenton Frye killed Katlyn Montgomery, 28, in October 2022 in Forest. He was arrested in North Carolina and taken to Bedford County to face charges.

Montgomery was the daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale.

The upgraded charge moves the case to Circuit Court for trial.

