Bedford County’s property assessment shows many homes have increased in value

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County residents will start to receive their property value reassessments in the mail next week. County officials say those values are expected to increase.

The housing market has seen a lot of changes since the pandemic. The president of Wingate Appraisal Service, the company that conducted Bedford County’s reassessment, explained those changes mean property values will also change.

“Our job is not to determine what the market is; it’s to reflect what the buyers and sellers are doing in the market right now,” Don Thomas said. “We’re going to have some enormous changes in property values here.”

Bedford County’s real estate tax has not changed. The county administrator explained with higher property values expected, county leaders want to lower the tax rate.

“We will be considering the tax rate very heavily; the current rate is $0.50 and it will definitely be reduced off of that,” Robert Hiss said. “Now where it lands as to what the exact tax rate is, that will be determined in April.”

The assessment happens every four years by state law.

“The timing is unfortunate that it’s during such a supply shortage situation; with the available homes, it’s driven up a lot of the values,” Hiss said.

It’s important to note the reassessment notices that residents will receive in the mail are not tax bills. Bedford County’s public information officer explained how county leaders want to clear up any misconceptions about the notices.

“Things cost more, we’re getting bills for something that’s higher, and these are notices, they’re not bills,” Shelley Basinger said. “But this is just one more thing that I think families are seeing as a reflection of the economy and what a roller coaster it is.”

The notices will start to go out in the mail Friday and in-person appeals will start in mid-January.

