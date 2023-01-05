Bill Pope earns 600th career win in Northside victory over Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Northside boys basketball coach Bill Pope earned his 600th career victory on Wednesday night in the Vikings’ 75-44 win at Salem.

After the game, Pope was showered with a standing ovation, as Northside fans raised signs with the number ‘600′ from the visitors’ stands after the team improved to 9-0 on the season.

“It means I’ve coached a lot of years, and hopefully you’re going to hit some milestones when you coach as many years as I have,” said Pope after the game. “But still, you’re overwhelmed by it. You think of how many of those wins we fought hard for and we worked hard for ‘em. And there are so many players, so many coaches, parents, administrators that have a hand in all of this.”

