Clemson, off to best ACC start since ‘96-97, beats Va. Tech

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each scored 13 points, Clemson made 5 of 6 foul shots in the last 26 seconds and the Tigers beat Virginia Tech 68-65.

The Tigers’ Joshua Beadle made the second of a two-shot foul following his miss on the first with seven seconds to go for a 68-65 advantage.

The Hokies’ Sean Pedulla failed to hit the rim on his 3-point attempt for the chance to tie it. Grant Basile made four-straight foul shots in a 21-second span and the Hokies led 58-57 with 5:44 remaining.

Hall made a jumper about 90 seconds later and Clemson never trailed again. Basile scored 17 points.

