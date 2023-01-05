Colonial Pipeline repairing equipment in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to a spokesperson, Colonial Pipeline is repairing a piece of equipment at the Witt booster station near Danville.

Colonial says the equipment failure resulted in a release. The company says the release was detected during a routine station check. Colonial says the release appears to be contained to the company’s property. It is communicating with customers while the repairs are being completed and the line is down.

Colonial says it has crews and contractors monitoring conditions on site. The spokesperson said the company is aiming for a restart of the line midday January 7.

The spokesperson said in a statement “The safety of those workers and the public, and protecting the environment, are our top priority.”

Colonial is coordinating on-scene activities with state and local authorities. The company is communicating with customers to coordinate deliveries on the rest of the system.

WDBJ7 is working to get additional details.

