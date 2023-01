LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pottery class called “Clay Expectations” begins January 9 in Lynchburg.

Instructor Kim Clarke stopped by 7@four to talk about the class, working with clay and the pottery studio.

The class will be at the May Carter Pottery Studio at the Academy Center of the Arts, 9:30 a.m. - noon.

Click here to register for classes.

