Family Services of the Roanoke Valley expands its mental health care resources

The grant money will go into 2023.
The grant money will go into 2023.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Services of the Roanoke Valley is continuing to break down barriers for mental health access.

The organization is using grant money from the Virginia Health Care Foundation to provide mental health resources to residents at the Melrose Towers. Family Services provides on-site counselors to address mental health concerns.

Barriers can include transportation to services, the cost of resources and the stigma of seeking help. A counselor with family services explained how reducing those barriers is important to help the community.

”Being present here in the building and by holding these events and educating the residents on the normalcy of mental health and of counseling, it opens the door,” Danaysia’ Reynolds said. “They realize this is another way to cope or and have someone to talk to.”

The grant is nearly $45,000. That money will continue to fund services and resources in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

