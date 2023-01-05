HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Virginia Children’s Theatre preparing for busy winter season and traveling auditions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a call for young talent in the Roanoke Valley.

Virginia Children’s Theatre is casting for “Willy Wonka, Junior” and “James and the Giant Peach”.

VCT’s talent search will be held at three Roanoke Public Library locations:

Monday, January 9- Melrose Library from 4 to 5 p-m.

Tuesday, January 10- Williamson Road Library from 4 to 5 p-m.

Wednesday, January 11- Raleigh Court Library from 4 to 5 p-m.

Virginia Children’s Theatre is also offering a variety of classes at the Winter Academy.

According to producing artistic director Brett Roden, ”We have everything from pre-K classes on Saturday mornings to Sunday afternoon intensives for middle and high schoolers. Winter academy kicks off on January 10. All VCT Academy Classes are held at the VCT studio located at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church in Roanoke.”

The Academy classes aren’t just for experienced kids, either. Roden says they’re also great for students who just want to have fun.

