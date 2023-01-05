Literacy Volunteers of the NRV sets volunteer goal for 2023

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley is working to make a dent in reading issues in the area.

According to census data, around 24,000 adults in the New River Valley lack basic literacy skills.

Last fiscal year, the group’s volunteers reached 247 adults. This year, the organization has a goal of training 150 new volunteers to help increase reading comprehension and literacy.

“Even if someone has basic literacy skills in those areas, what they really need to be able to do is better understand what they’re hearing and what they’re reading and doing online, and so we can help with all of those, just sort of remove those barriers,” said Ginny Ayers, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of the NRV.

Last year the group volunteered more than 6,000 hours.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.