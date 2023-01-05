A major cool down heads our way this weekend

Drier weather to end the week

Temperatures turn seasonable (40s) to close out the workweek

Tracking a couple of weather systems for the weekend

TURNING SEASONABLE LATE WEEK

Clouds will clear out Thursday and Friday as drier weather arrives. We will also say goodbye to the warmer than normal conditions to wrap up the workweek.

More of a westerly flow is in place for Thursday so temperatures will primarily read in the 50s and 60s (above seasonable temperatures). By Friday winds shift and come out of the northwest so highs will drop to the 40s (which is actually seasonable for this time of the year!) We will hold onto the 40s and low 50s throughout the weekend.

Warm today, but cooling off for the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Lows will also drop back to near-normal ranges too. We can expect lows in the 20s and 30s as we begin the weekend.

PRECIPITATION POTENTIAL THIS WEEKEND

Currently, several models are hinting that we could see a period of mixed precipitation with a front arriving over the weekend. There’s still some conflicting data on whether or not it will develop. Should any moisture enter during the coldest part of the morning, a few areas may see some snowflakes or mixed precipitation. There’s also a chance this never develops and we remain cloudy, but dry.

We will be able to fine tune as we head closer to the weekend, so check back for updates.

There's still some uncertainty regarding a weekend front which may bring some rain/snow showers . (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022! (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.