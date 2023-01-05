Names released of two victims of submerged SUV; two people still sought

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.

The bodies of Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, Va., and what are believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old boy were found on the riverbank. Police are waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to confirm the identity of the younger boy. Doss was an 11th grader at Amherst County High School (see statement below story).

Once the Toyota was pulled from the river, troopers recovered the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, from inside the vehicle. Police were told there were two additional people inside the Toyota, an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy. State Police divers returned to the Rockfish River Jan. 3, 2023 to resume search efforts for the two with no luck. Divers are assessing the water levels to determine what day is best to return and conduct another search of the river, according to State Police.

The five people in the SUV were not related, according to police.

Statement from Amherst County Public Schools:

It is with great sadness that Amherst County Public Schools was officially notified earlier today of the tragic death of one of our students: Christopher Doss, 11th grade at Amherst County High School. We are also aware of the possibility of two additional students, one from Amherst County High School and one from Amherst Middle School, being involved but the names of those students have not been released.

The loss of Christopher during the holiday break has deeply affected us all. His life at school and in our community will be sorely missed. Additional counselors have been made available at Amherst County High School and Amherst Middle School in an effort to provide support to our students and staff and assist them in dealing with the devastating tragedy. Amherst County Public Schools will work to ensure the well-being of our students, staff and the friends and families of Christopher as they return to their normal routine. We would like to thank you for your prayers and support for everyone involved in this tragic incident.

We express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and ask that you continue to support them during their time of loss. Information on funeral arrangements has not been completed at this time.

