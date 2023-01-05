Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
Crews are expected to return to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday...
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
Katie Rose Freeman, Missing from Roanoke County
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
Crews wrapped up search efforts on Tuesday night
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy: GOP wants ‘solution’ as speaker pressure builds
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders Russian army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The...
Federal Trade Commission proposes rule that would ban noncompete clauses