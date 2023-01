ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn.

No further injuries were reported.

The Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.