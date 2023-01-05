Birthdays
Pulaski waterline project ahead of schedule, no roundabout being discussed

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - After around a month of work on Pulaski’s waterline project, the town says it’s pleased with the results.

“They’re ahead of schedule and going to start with connections after they do all the pressure testing, cleaning lines, within the next couple of weeks,” Pulaski’s Project Engineer Scott Aust said.

He says the contractor has up to five months to get the project done, but so far, there haven’t been many delays.

“Contractors, they’re here working, doing what they need to do and they also know the urgency,” he said. “They’re more than cooperative.”

Eventually after this project’s completion, Main St. will be changed to two-way traffic leading some people to believe a roundabout is headed where the ‘welcome to Pulaski’ sign used to be.

“The town has never proposed, in any way, that we have a roundabout there and we would never consider it without having a thorough investigation and study, and it may not be necessary for some years,” Pulaski Town Manger Darlene Burcham said.

She says its unclear how that intersection will be handled, but it’ll be up for discussion at future town council meetings.

“Come to council meetings, all of these things are discussed on multiple occasions and the council actually has to vote on each and every one of these items,” she said.

