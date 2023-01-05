Roanoke County Fire and Rescue releases first comprehensive strategic plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue released a comprehensive strategic plan identifying what the department will focus on from 2023-2025.

“It was viewed as being really full circle, full 360 degree view of the department, where we are now, where we want to go and how we’re going to get there,” said Chief Travis Griffith of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, has a new fire station on the way and has grown significantly in recent years.

“Over the last five to seven years, we’ve probably added 36-37 new positions in this department. We’ve done some of that through grant funding, but we’ve just done it through growth.”

These are a few of the reasons why Griffith felt they needed a blueprint for the next few years.

“This strategic plan helps identify, and not just a guess, not a wish list, but by individuals, but really puts emphasis on some data analysis through real life observations and using what we have in our resources.”

Though the plan just came out, a lot is planned for 2023.

“Changes in technology when it comes to emergency services, response from the use of drones to different equipment, to the way we build our apparatus now. We need to be more forward thinking, we need to be more proactive as we look at those things.”

Around 400 people make up the department as a whole. Though staffing hasn’t been an issue, this year they’d like to focus more on recruiting.

“How can we do a better job getting people to come in the door, the right people, quality people that want to do this line of work and are going to be here for for 20-25 years.”

The department has many positives going for it and they believe this plan will help build on that momentum.

“It’s really good stuff for us to take a self reflection and to see what else is out there. How can we do things better? We feel we do a lot of things really good now, but how can we do them better? And the things we’re not doing as well? How can we improve on them? How can we get them to the level that is satisfactory to the to the citizens to county administration and to the department as a whole.”

You can find the full strategic plan on the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue website here.

