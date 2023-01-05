T.C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving classes due to maintenance issues

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at T.C. Miller Elementary School will be temporarily attending school at a different location starting January 9 due to issues with heating and water damage at the school, according to Lynchburg City Schools.

Students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031 Memorial Ave., starting January 9. Classes will be held on the 1st and 2nd floors of the building.

Students at T.C. Miller have been attending classes remotely due to the issues.

The city says facilities and maintenance teams, along with other contracted service providers, have been working to restore building heat and repair damages caused by freezing temperatures over winter break.

The city says transportation routes and times will remain the same. However, pickup and drop-off will be located at West Lynchburg Baptist Church. School meals will continue to be provided and parents can contact the school by calling 434-515-5300.

Similar issues were reported at R.S. Payne Elementary School, whose students have also been attending classes remotely. The city says it anticipates those students will be able to return to school January 9.

The city says the goal is to reopen T.C. Miller later in January.

