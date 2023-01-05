Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board.

The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026.

Application and information describing the duties and responsibilities of Trustees of the Roanoke City School Board are available on the City of Roanoke’s web page or may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk’s Office, Room 256, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building at 215 Church Ave, S.W. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline for applications is March 10 at 5 p.m.

For questions and/or additional information, you can contact the City Clerk’s Office at (540) 853-2541 or by email at clerk@roanokeva.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
Crews are expected to return to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday...
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
Katie Rose Freeman, Missing from Roanoke County
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

"The Fablemans" Opens This Weekend At The Grandin Theatre
"The Fablemans" Opens This Weekend At The Grandin Theatre
Colonial says the equipment failure resulted in a release.
Colonial Pipeline repairing equipment in Danville
The grant money will go into 2023.
Family Services of the Roanoke Valley expands its mental health care resources
The notices will go out in the mail on Friday.
Bedford County’s property assessment shows many homes have increased in value