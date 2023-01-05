Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board.

The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026.

Application and information describing the duties and responsibilities of Trustees of the Roanoke City School Board are available on the City of Roanoke’s web page or may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk’s Office, Room 256, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building at 215 Church Ave, S.W. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline for applications is March 10 at 5 p.m.

For questions and/or additional information, you can contact the City Clerk’s Office at (540) 853-2541 or by email at clerk@roanokeva.gov.

