Vinton man arrested on child pornography charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton man was arrested Wednesday on over 20 charges related to child pornography, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

57-year-old Robert Quarles was charged with 22 counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.

The arrest was made after an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to the Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Other participating Task Force agencies involved in the investigation included the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

Quarles is being held without bond.

Anyone with information that would help further the investigation is asked to call the Southern Virginia Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-616-2743

