Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin weighs in on election results
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.

The governor’s team says Apex Mills will fulfill contracts for the Hanes basic apparel brand and maximize the full capacity of the facility.

“We want made in America to mean made in Virginia and we are proud that this American-made textile company will expand its U.S. footprint by establishing an East Coast facility in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Specialty textile manufacturing has long been a core component of the economy in many regions across the Commonwealth, and we thank Apex Mills for keeping the HanesBrands facility in operation, retaining nearly 100 jobs and creating an additional 44 jobs for hardworking Virginians.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Patrick County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Patrick County with the project.

