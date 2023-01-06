Books and Crannies in Martinsville will soon close and move fully online

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Books and Crannies in Uptown Martinsville soon be closing its doors, but that’s just beginning of the story.

The local book store opened in Uptown Martinsville in 2016.

Owner Deshanta Hairston says she still has a lot of customers but is closing because of inflation and wanting to have more time to spend with her two kids.

However, this is not the final chapter for Books and Crannies as Hairston will continue to run the business online.

“We’ve been selling books online for about four years now and it’s really successful. With inflation and the cost of overhead, I thought it would be a better idea to move into an online only platform and still be able to serve our customers just in a different way,” explained Hairston.

The website gained support from customers all over the country after Hairston posted a tweet that went viral.

“I tweeted about how I’ve been hesitant to state that I was a black-owned business publicly because of a fear of losing customers. So, I’ve gained some customers that have become regular customers over the last couple of years. The online platform is really successful for us,” added Hairston.

Hairston says being able to connect with her customers in person is what she’ll miss most about the physical location.

“I’ve built quite a relationship with different people in the community just over a shared love for books. It’s to the point where there are customers that I know what they like, and I can let them know what we have that they would enjoy. I’ll definitely miss that one-on-one personal connection,” added Hairston.

Everything in Books and Crannies is 20% off until their last day on January 21.

