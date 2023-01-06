Colder weather moves in today

Dry, but breezy conditions across the region today

Temperatures turn seasonable (40s) through the weekend

Tracking a weak system to pass through on Sunday

TURNING SEASONABLE LATE WEEK

Partly so mostly sunny skies will be with us again today. More of a northwesterly flow is in place today so temperatures will primarily read in the 40s with a few 50s. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts near 20MPH. Expect temperatures to read into the 20s & 30s tonight with a few clouds building in.

Colder weather builds in today. (WDBJ Weather)

Most will stay dry all day today, but thanks to our winds shifting and coming out of the northwest it is possible some moisture in the form of snow showers could be seen for areas along the WV/VA state line. Don’t be completely shocked if you are in the NRV and the Highlands early tomorrow morning and see some blowing snow.

PRECIPITATION POTENTIAL THIS WEEKEND

Currently, several models are hinting that we could see a period of mixed precipitation with a front arriving over the weekend mainly Sunday morning. There’s still some conflicting data on whether or not it will develop. Should any moisture enter during the coldest part of the morning, a few areas may see some snowflakes or mixed precipitation.

A storms system will bring in showers Sunday. If it arrives early enough it may start as a wintry mix of some. (WDBJ Weather)

Right now if any of this wintry precipitation would happen the best places would be areas west of I-81 and our higher elevation zones. If any precipitation touches down it would be light and not impressive (sorry snow lovers).

If any wintry precipitation does happen, accumulation would not be impressive. (WDBJ7)

We’ll continue to fine tune for forecast as we head closer to Sunday, so check back for updates.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022! (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

