Congressman Bob Good speaks on House Speaker votes

WASHINGTON D.C., (WDBJ) - After more rounds of voting in the House of Representatives today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy is not any closer to becoming Speaker of the House.

A group of 20 Republicans, led in party by Congressman Bob Good of Virginia’s fifth district, is leading the opposition against him.

They say he’s too willing to compromise and are demanding a range of concessions for their votes, however Congressman Good has told reporters that nothing McCarthy does can earn his vote.

WDBJ reached out to Congressman Good to ask him about his fight against McCarthy is beneficial to his constituents in the fifth district.

“I can only speak for my district. An overwhelming majority of constituents who have talked to me about Kevin McCarthy over the past two years think we can do better. I am fighting for reforms to rules in the House that will decentralize power from an elite few and make it easier for me to represent my constituents in Congress. And, I am calling on my fellow Republicans to support a strong Speaker who will fight against the Biden agenda which has caused record inflation, open borders allowing fentanyl to flow in, woke priorities in our schools and our military, and spending our kids into massive debt.”

Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Congressman Morgan Griffith have both thrown their support behind McCarthy.

