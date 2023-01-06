Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Congressman Bob Good speaks on House Speaker votes

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., (WDBJ) - After more rounds of voting in the House of Representatives today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy is not any closer to becoming Speaker of the House.

A group of 20 Republicans, led in party by Congressman Bob Good of Virginia’s fifth district, is leading the opposition against him.

They say he’s too willing to compromise and are demanding a range of concessions for their votes, however Congressman Good has told reporters that nothing McCarthy does can earn his vote.

WDBJ reached out to Congressman Good to ask him about his fight against McCarthy is beneficial to his constituents in the fifth district.

“I can only speak for my district. An overwhelming majority of constituents who have talked to me about Kevin McCarthy over the past two years think we can do better. I am fighting for reforms to rules in the House that will decentralize power from an elite few and make it easier for me to represent my constituents in Congress. And, I am calling on my fellow Republicans to support a strong Speaker who will fight against the Biden agenda which has caused record inflation, open borders allowing fentanyl to flow in, woke priorities in our schools and our military, and spending our kids into massive debt.”

Congressman Bob Good, 5th District, VA

Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Congressman Morgan Griffith have both thrown their support behind McCarthy.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
Crews are expected to return to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday...
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
Katie Rose Freeman, Missing from Roanoke County
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin In Salem To Talk Priorities
Gov. Glenn Youngkin In Salem To Talk Priorities
Lawmakers Hold Public Hearings On State Budget
Lawmakers Hold Public Hearings On State Budget
Congressman Bob Good Speaks Against House Speaker Candidate Kevin McCarthy
Congressman Bob Good Speaks Against House Speaker Candidate Kevin McCarthy
Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board