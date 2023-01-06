Danville School Board Chair and Vice Chair chosen

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville School Board has elected their new chair and vice chair.

Ty’Quan Graves was chosen as the new chair. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and served as vice chair since 2020.

Tyrell Payne was chosen as the new vice chair. Payne has served on the school board since 2020.

Each was chosen to serve in their capacities in a majority vote and will serve for the next year.

