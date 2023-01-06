Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Danville School Board Chair and Vice Chair chosen

Ty'Quan Graves (left) will serve as the chair and Tyrell Payne (right) will serve as the vice...
Ty'Quan Graves (left) will serve as the chair and Tyrell Payne (right) will serve as the vice chair.(Danville School Board)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville School Board has elected their new chair and vice chair.

Ty’Quan Graves was chosen as the new chair. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and served as vice chair since 2020.

Tyrell Payne was chosen as the new vice chair. Payne has served on the school board since 2020.

Each was chosen to serve in their capacities in a majority vote and will serve for the next year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
Crews are expected to return to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday...
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
Virginia Lottery logo
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
Katie Rose Freeman, Missing from Roanoke County
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

RAM House has seen an increase in need for its services for people experiencing homelessness.
RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness
Rep. Bob Good refuses to support McCarthy for House speaker.
Congressman Bob Good speaks on House Speaker votes
The Colony House Motor Lodge was recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin touted his tax relief proposal during a visit to Salem Thursday.
Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem