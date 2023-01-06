Fire that killed Collinsville man deemed accidental

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a home in Collinsville that left one man dead has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal of the Henry County Department of Public Safety.

The fire marshal said crews responded at 2:30 p.m. on December 30th, 2022, to a brush fire in the 200 block of Ridge Rd in Collinsville, where they found a man lying in the backyard of the home with burn injuries.

Crews identified the man as 78-year-old Richard Harris.

The Henry County Fire Marshal said that during the investigation they discovered that Harris was cleaning leaves from the backyard and burning them when his clothes caught on fire.

Harris suffered burn injuries to his entire body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

