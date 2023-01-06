Birthdays
How to Develop Good Eating Habits in the New Year

Skip the fad diets and develop good practices instead
Not all "facts" about dieting are true...
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the start of the new year, and many people are trying to eat right and exercise. But several people get caught up in fad diets.

We sit down with Dietitian Keya Price from Lewisgale Medical Center about the lure of those fad diets, and what we should be focusing on instead.

Listen in on our conversation about some of the simple changes you can make to help reinforce your health goals.

