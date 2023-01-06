InFirst donates $5,000 to Roanoke charity

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company, a charity based in Roanoke.

The charity aims to empower black youth and connect diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving.

The charity’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900 children with back-to-school supplies and provided over 1,700 winter coats. The “Humble Hikes Program,” also held by the charity, provides youth with the chance to expand their horizons and experience the world around them in a healthy and positive way.

InFirst also announced it will partner with the charity to offer financial literacy seminars throughout 2023.

