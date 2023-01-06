Lynchburg Bridal Show back at Virginian Hotel during end of January

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Bridal Show is back for 2023 on January 29 at the Virginian Hotel in Downtown Lynchburg.

The event runs from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and is free for registered brides. Admission is $10 for everyone else.

“The Lynchburg Bridal Expo will be an enjoyable day for you, the groom and your wedding party and parents. Wear comfortable shoes, have labels with your name, address, contact number, email and wedding date since most vendors love to give away some type of door prize. Then there is always the chance of winning fabulous door prizes and the BIG honeymoon at the end of the day.”

