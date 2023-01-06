Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

Former Lynchburg resident Jermel Storey, 45, pled guilty in July of 2022 to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute and distributing cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession of a firearm (a short-barreled rifle) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Storey distributed over 150 kilograms of cocaine into the Lynchburg area, which the attorney’s office says is valued at over $4.5 million.

According to court documents, between January 2016 and January 2021, Storey led and organized a widespread drug trafficking organization that imported large quantities of cocaine into the Lynchburg, Virginia area from Houston, Texas through Charlotte, North Carolina. Even after moving to Charlotte, Storey continued his drug-dealing conspiracy by directing his co-conspirators to meet him in Charlotte to collect the drugs and then return to Lynchburg to sell throughout Central Virginia. Storey possessed and used multiple guns for protection and intimidation and made threats of violence to further his criminal enterprise, including using firearms on video calls and when people visited him in person in order to intimidate them. Additionally, when his co-conspirators did not comply with his demands, Storey threatened to harm them as well as their family members.

“DEA’s top priority is investigating and dismantling drug trafficking organizations and its members like Mr. Storey, who are responsible for distributing dangerous and deadly firearms and drugs such as cocaine, meth, heroin, and fentanyl into our neighborhoods,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the DEA Washington Division. “While they are turning a profit, people and their families are tormented by violence and the consequences of drug use and addiction. We will continue working with our federal, local and state partners to disrupt and reduce violent, drug-related crime, to effectively hold these violent offenders accountable and give our communities the safety they deserve.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lynchburg Police Department, the Virginia State Police’s Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force, and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorneys Sean Welsh and Ronald M. Huber prosecuted the case.

