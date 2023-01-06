Birthdays
Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County

Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found that an unknown amount of cash had been stolen.

An investigation pointed deputies toward Brandon Keith Hall. Hall was arrested by police without incident and charged with robbery and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hall is being held in the Amherst County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

