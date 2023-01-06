Birthdays
Managing Expectations in the New Year

New Year’s Resolutions Can Add Unnecessary Pressure
Thriveworks
Thriveworks(PRNewswire)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Life is difficult. We all have our challenges we’re dealing with whether it’s depression, anxiety, relationship issues, or major life transitions. Add to that the pressure of setting a New Year’s resolution, and it can just be too much for some.

Here @ Home sits down with Licensed Professional Counselor Holly Humphreys to talk about setting those resolutions, whether they’re beneficial or harmful and why types of resolutions can improve mental health.

Listen to the conversation, and find out more about Thriveworks by visiting their website here

