Montgomery Museum creating junior board for young professionals

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is targeting young professionals for a new museum board.

The non-profit is launching an Emerging Leaders Board.

The goal is for young adults to gain leadership skills and engage with the museum and support the museum’s board.

The Montgomery Museum hopes this board can help the museum expand its reach in the community.

“The role of this board is to supplement the senior board to give young professionals a chance to interact with the senior board, get professional development opportunities, learn more about non-profit management and most importantly get a feel for what the museum is all about,” Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Executive Director Casey Jenkins said.

The museum will host an interest meeting on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. for anyone who is interested.

