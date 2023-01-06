Birthdays
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.

Early investigations by police indicate that the unidentified man was standing outside of his home when he was shot multiple times.

The man was treated by medics on the scene before being taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Hall with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6155.

