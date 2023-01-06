Radford City Schools creating opportunities for students to learn golf

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Real time data is available to golfers with every swing at Radford High School.

“The big thing we look at is swing path, face angle and face to path ratio,” RHS Golf Coach Cody Roberts said.

Using the school’s golf simulator, practice can take place at anytime.

“Come in and get our kids dialed in and offseason, especially when it’s cold outside, or it’s rainy, or snowy or whatever, they don’t have to sit around for months without putting the clubs in our hands,” Roberts said.

Soon, thanks an estate gift from Ralph Petrone, the school will be able to add another simulator, an indoor putting green and a locker room for the high school team team, but this gift will have a city wide impact.

“Their motivation was to help grow the game of golf, not just in our high school and middle school, but in the elementary school as well so we’re focused on not only having the simulators, and putting simulators, but also trying to move golf curriculum into elementary school,” Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Rob Graham said.

The goal is to have the work complete by the summer, which current team members are excited about.

“With that, it’ll just be such a cool room in general, with everybody in here all at once,” RHS Junior Brody Shull said.

“My favorite part is probably being able to practice in the offseason and being able to come in here when it’s cold and having all this stuff is a game changer to me, my teammates,” RHS Junior Lucas Beeler said.

