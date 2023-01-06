RAM House in Need of Long-term Donors Now More than Ever

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Homelessness in Roanoke is at an all-time high, and the RAM House in Roanoke provides essential services for its neighbors in need, including a continental breakfast and nutritious hot lunches. They are a refuge for those in need, where they can receive toiletries, clothing, and other necessities.

Melissa Woodson, the Executive Director of RAM House, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the increase in day shelter and financial aid clients they are currently seeing. She says their numbers have doubled within the last 1.5 years.

Listen to the conversation about how they help our neighbors in need, and the call for long-term donors/volunteers to help them continue to do the work they do every day.

For more information, visit their website here

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.